Harris promises peaceful transfer to Trump in defiant speech

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) US Vice President and defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris promised a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump on Wednesday in a defiant concession speech that urged supporters to "keep fighting" for their ideas.

"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said in a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington.

"I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."