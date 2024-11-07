Harris Promises Peaceful Transfer To Trump In Defiant Speech
Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) US Vice President and defeated Democratic candidate Kamala Harris promised a peaceful transfer of power to Donald Trump on Wednesday in a defiant concession speech that urged supporters to "keep fighting" for their ideas.
"We must accept the results of this election. Earlier today, I spoke with President-elect Trump and congratulated him on his victory," Harris said in a speech at her alma mater, Howard University, in Washington.
"I also told him that we will help him and his team with their transition, and that we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 November 2024
Trump's climate denial and green rollbacks poised to fuel warming
China congratulates Trump on election victory
Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress
Poetic symposium held in connection with Iqbal Day
'I’m going to stop the wars’ – Trump says after remarkable win as US presi ..
Two killed, two injured in Nushki firing
As Musk's big Trump bet pays off, US government faces 'hardcore' reform
Football: UEFA Europa League results
Germany's far-right AfD throws out members arrested as suspected militants
Trump's Middle East peace promise wins over Muslim voters
More Stories From World
-
Hungary's football-mad Orban to host European leaders in stadium2 minutes ago
-
Germany's embattled Scholz paves way for early elections12 minutes ago
-
Mings' bizarre penalty blunder sinks Villa in defeat at Brugge12 minutes ago
-
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media12 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba32 minutes ago
-
US and China must 'get along', Xi tells Trump42 minutes ago
-
Barcelona rout Red Star Belgrade in Champions League52 minutes ago
-
Wind-fanned wildfire burning out of control near Los Angeles52 minutes ago
-
UN chief congratulates Trump on election victory52 minutes ago
-
Hurricane Rafael triggers nationwide blackout in Cuba52 minutes ago
-
Australia moves to ban children under 16 from social media2 hours ago
-
South Korea president says 'not ruling out' direct weapons to Ukraine2 hours ago