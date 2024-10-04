Harris Rallying With Anti-Trump Republican In Swing State Battle
Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris will rally Thursday with Liz Cheney, a staunch Republican opponent of Donald Trump, as both Harris and former president Trump hit crucial Midwestern swing states.
Trump is on the campaign trail in Michigan hours after his wife Melania added more spice to an already tense race by defending abortion, in stark contrast to her husband's position on the key issue.
Harris is heading to the symbolic birthplace of the Republican Party in Ripon, Wisconsin, with Cheney, the former congresswoman who has switched sides to back Harris along with her father, former vice president Dick Cheney.
Trump has chosen a deeply strategic venue, the rust-belt Michigan county of Saginaw that he won in 2016 and then lost to Joe Biden by a narrow margin in 2020.
The three "Rust Belt" states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania are among seven battleground states that are expected to decide an agonizingly close 2024 election that's just over a month away.
Current vice president Harris will be using her rally to reach out to Republicans whom Democrats hope are turned off by Trump's extreme rhetoric on subjects ranging from abortion to migration and democracy.
The conservative Liz Cheney was one of only 10 Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over the January 6, 2021 attacks on the US Capitol by Trump supporters trying to overturn his 2020 election loss.
Harris said in September she was "honored" by the endorsements of the Cheneys, saying they showed the need to "put country over party."
Liz Cheney was thrown out of the leadership of the US House for her opposition to tycoon Trump.
Dick Cheney's support meanwhile came as a surprise from the former right-hand man to President George W. Bush.
Recent Stories
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency
World Culture Festival Karachi in full swing
Pakistan down Sri Lanka at Women's T20 World Cup
Bangladesh, Pakistan win Women's T20 World Cup openers
PHDEC hosts seminar on Cherry exports to China
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules
KU, Unikarians organize special ceremony to appreciate teachers’ role in socie ..
"Education Opportunities: GB students to get benefit from Sukkur IBA University ..
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake
Cricket: Pakistan v Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup scores
Bangladesh 'emotional' after first win in 10 years at Women's T20 World Cup
Oil prices jump, stocks fall on Middle East tensions
More Stories From World
-
Qatar emir pledges support for Lebanon under 'brutal attacks'2 minutes ago
-
Juventus defender Bremer set for long layoff after knee surgery2 minutes ago
-
FIFA defers decision on request to suspend Israel2 minutes ago
-
US services activity grows for third straight month: survey2 minutes ago
-
Nigeria boat accident kills 36, over 100 more feared dead: emergency agency31 minutes ago
-
Relief in Brazil, Asia over delay to EU deforestation rules33 minutes ago
-
More than 20 dead after boat sinks on DR Congo lake33 minutes ago
-
Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port53 minutes ago
-
Mexican president vows justice after army kills six migrants1 hour ago
-
Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port2 hours ago
-
Lebanon says Israeli fire killed over 40 rescuers, firefighters in 3 days4 hours ago
-
Russia drone attack kills three, including child, in northern Ukraine5 hours ago