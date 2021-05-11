UrduPoint.com
Harris Reaffirms US Commitment To Democracy In Tunisia - White House

Tue 11th May 2021 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Vice President Kamala Harris spoke over the telephone with Tunisia President Kaid Saied during which she reaffirmed the United States' commitment tosupporting Tunisia's democracy, the White House said in a readout of the call on Tuesday.

"The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of democratic institutions, the rule of law, and fighting corruption.

The Vice President underscored the United States' sustained commitment to supporting Tunisia's democracy," the readout said.

Saied assumed power in 2019 after winning in a landslide victory. He was preceded by Beji Caid Essebsi, the first democratically elected president of Tunisia following the revolution in 2011.

Harris and Saied also talked about economic reform in Tunisia amid the coronavirus pandemic, the country's discussions with the International Monetary Fund and the importance of bilateral security cooperation, according to the readout.

