Harris, 'real Deal' Running Mate Walz Set To Barnstorm Battlegrounds
Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Philadelphia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2024) US presidential hopeful Kamala Harris and her freshly selected running mate Tim Walz take the campaign stage Tuesday for the first time, as the Democratic duo aim to fire up supporters with a rally in key battleground Pennsylvania.
Walz, the positive-vibe Minnesota governor whose everyman credentials could help win over voters in America's critical Rust Belt states, joins Harris in Philadelphia as they launch a multi-day tour through four of the swing states where the 2024 presidential race against Donald Trump is likely to be decided.
Aiming to make history as the first woman US president, Harris -- already a trailblazer as the first female and first Black and South Asian vice president -- has little time before Election Day on November 5.
She said she was "proud" to have Walz, 60, as her vice presidential candidate.
"As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his. It's great to have him on the team," she posted on X.
President Joe Biden quickly hailed his deputy's "great decision," saying she and Walz "will be a powerful voice for working people and America's great middle class.
"
Expectations had always been that Harris would pick a white man to balance the ticket and help draw working-class, white male voters, a demographic that propelled Trump to victory in 2016.
Walz fits that description as a 60-year-old Midwesterner with a folksy manner, decades of military experience and a rural perspective.
He dismisses the "weird" positions of Trump and Republican running mate J.D. Vance, and he is also a gun owner who tweets about hunting, goes ice fishing and rides rollercoasters with his daughter.
The onetime teacher and school sports coach flipped a Republican district in 2006 to win a US House seat from a state seen as light years from the coastal elites of California, Harris's home turf, or the East Coast.
At the same time, Walz will appeal to the left for championing cannabis legalization, worker protections, abortion rights and tighter firearm restrictions.
