Harris Rides Convention Buzz On Return To Trail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2024 | 10:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Kamala Harris returns to the campaign trail Wednesday with a blitz in the battleground state of Georgia, hoping to turn her momentum from the Democratic convention into a solid lead against Donald Trump.
The US vice president is embarking on a bus tour of the crucial southern state with running mate Tim Walz, in her first campaign appearance since accepting the party's nomination with an electrifying speech in Chicago.
The pair will then on Thursday sit for an interview with CNN, which will be Harris's first since starting her campaign, an issue Republicans have used to accuse her of running scared.
Harris will also hold a solo rally in the city of Savannah, Georgia, to "lay out the stark choice facing voters" in what remains a knife-edge election that will be decided by just a handful of swing states.
Republican Trump will be campaigning on Thursday in Michigan, another crucial battleground, where he is set to deliver remarks on the economy.
The 59-year-old Harris is still riding a wave of support from the Democratic National Convention, where a reinvigorated party celebrated her anointment a mere month after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race.
Harris insists that she remains the underdog as she and former president Trump enter the 10-week sprint for the White House.
Despite being slightly ahead in the polls after wiping out Trump's lead in the space of a single heady month, her lead is well within the margin of error, even if she will be hoping for a typical post-convention bounce.
Her campaign is now firmly focused on seven battlegrounds where it believes the race will be won or lost -- and Georgia is once again one of the most hotly contested states.
Biden won Georgia for the Democrats in 2020 for the first time in nearly three decades, by a razor-thin margin of less than 12,000 votes.
Trump now faces charges in Georgia related to alleged efforts to overturn the result.
