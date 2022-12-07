UrduPoint.com

Harris, Sandu Meet At White House To Discuss Impact Of Ukrainian Conflict On Moldova

Published December 07, 2022

Harris, Sandu Meet at White House to Discuss Impact of Ukrainian Conflict on Moldova

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris has met with Moldovan counterpart Maia Sandu at the White House to discuss the impact of the Ukrainian conflict on Moldova, the White House announced in a release.

"The Vice President welcomed Moldova's progress on its reform agenda and reaffirmed U.S. support for Moldovan energy security and self-defense," the readout said. "The two also discussed the impact on Moldova of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, including Moldova's efforts to welcome Ukrainian refugees."

In late November, Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita said that the Moldovan government will ask the parliament to extend the state of emergency for another 60 days due to the continuing energy crisis in the country.

The state of emergency was introduced in Moldova following the launch of Russia's military operation in neighboring Ukraine on February 24 and was extended several times.

The extension is necessitated by the energy crisis and its impact on the transport, energy and border security of Moldova. The Emergency Situations Commission will have the right to make urgent solutions to provide all consumers with energy sources and maintain energy security in Moldova should the state of emergency be extended.

More Stories From World

