Harris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea Of Biden-Cheney Ticket Floated

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Harris Says 'Could Not Care Less' About Gossip After Idea of Biden-Cheney Ticket Floated

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris said she could not care less about gossips when asked about a possibility of Joe Biden running with Republican Liz Cheney for a bipartisan presidential ticket in 2024.

On Tuesday, New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman suggested, citing an Israeli precedent of the current unified government, that Biden could pick Rep. Cheney as his running mate in 2024.

"We are thinking about today," Harris told NBC news in an interview, when asked whether the US will see the same Democratic ticket in 2024.

Asked about Friedman's article, she said that she had not read it and she "really could care less about the high-class gossip on these issues.

"

She added that she is focused on the "things in front of us."

"We are focused on what we need to do to address issues like affordable childcare ... The American people sent us here to do a job and there is a lot of job to be done and that's my focus," she added.

In November, a report came out of Harris feeling sidelined due to an alleged dysfunctional relationship with the President. The White House dismissed the rumor, calling the vice president not only a "vital partner" to Biden but a bold leader. Harris later said that they were not discussing plans for the 2024 election.

In spring 2021, Biden said he expects to run for another presidential term in 2024 when he turns 82.

