Harris Says Honored To Join Biden As He Attempts To Unify Americans - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 02:40 AM

Harris Says Honored to Join Biden as He Attempts to Unify Americans - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Presumed US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's running mate Kamala Harris said in a statement that she is honored to join the Biden team and believes the former Vice President can unify Americans.

"Joe Biden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us.

And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals," Harris said via Twitter. "I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief."

Minutes earlier, the Biden campaign announced that the Senator from California will join the campaign as the Democratic nominee for Vice President.

The United States presidential election is set to be held on November 3.

