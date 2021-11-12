UrduPoint.com

Harris Says Lukashenko Engaged In 'Very Troubling Activity' At Border With Poland

The Belarusian government is engaged in "very troubling activity" at the border with Poland, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) The Belarusian government is engaged in "very troubling activity" at the border with Poland, US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Friday.

"On the issue of Belarus and what is happening at the border with Poland, we are very concerned about that.

The Lukashenko regime is engaged in very troubling activity," she told reporters during her visit to France.

Harris added that she discussed the situation with President of France Emmanuel Macron.

