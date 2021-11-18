Harris Says Not Discussing 2024 Plans With Biden Yet

US Vice President Kamala Harris told ABC News that she is not currently discussing plans for the 2024 election with President Joe Biden

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris told ABC news that she is not currently discussing plans for the 2024 election with President Joe Biden.

In spring, Biden said he expects to run for another presidential term in 2024, when he turns 82.

"Absolutely not," Harris said in an interview, when asked whether they are discussing 2024.

Instead of plans for the next term, Harris preferred to highlight the administration's focus on the most challenging issues, such as national security and infrastructure.

Harris also noted that she does not feel "underused." "I am very, very excited about the work that we have accomplished.

But I am also absolutely, absolutely clear-eyed that there is a lot more to do, and we're gonna get it done," she said.

Her remarks came in the wake of a CNN report of Harris feeling sidelined due to an alleged dysfunctional relationship with the president. The White House has dismissed the rumor, calling the Vice President not only a "vital partner" to Biden but a bold leader.

A HarrisX poll commissioned by The Hill revealed earlier this week that a 61% majority of US voters want Biden to stand down at the end of his four-year term and make way for someone new to head the Democratic ticket.