UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harris Says Trump Made US Less Safe By Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 07:20 AM

Harris Says Trump Made US Less Safe By Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US Senator Kamala Harris said during the vice presidential debate that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal has made the United States less safe.

"Look at the Iran nuclear deal, which now has put us in a position where we are less safe because they are building up what might end up being a significant nuclear arsenal," Harris said on Wednesday. "Because of of Donald Trump's unilateral approach to foreign policy, coupled with is isolationism, he pulled us out and has made America less safe."

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Trump United States From Arsenal

Recent Stories

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

7 hours ago

Shoigu Discussed Nagorno-Karabakh Situation With A ..

7 hours ago

UAE Minister of State for International Cooperatio ..

8 hours ago

KLM virus bailout to go to court in November: Gree ..

7 hours ago

Two Drones Crash in Georgia's Azerbaijan-Bordering ..

7 hours ago

Trump Covid symptom-free for 24 hours, no fever in ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.