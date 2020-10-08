Harris Says Trump Made US Less Safe By Withdrawing From Iran Nuclear Deal

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) US Senator Kamala Harris said during the vice presidential debate that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Iran nuclear deal has made the United States less safe.

"Look at the Iran nuclear deal, which now has put us in a position where we are less safe because they are building up what might end up being a significant nuclear arsenal," Harris said on Wednesday. "Because of of Donald Trump's unilateral approach to foreign policy, coupled with is isolationism, he pulled us out and has made America less safe."