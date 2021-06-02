Harris Says US Contributed $2Bln to GAVI, Will Provide Additional $2Bln Through Next Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The United States has already contributed $2 billion to the COVAX vaccine sharing mechanism hosted by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI) and will allocate $2 billion more next year, Vice President Kamala Harris said on Wednesday.

"For our part, the United States has contributed $2 billion to GAVI for COVAX. And we have pledged an additional $2 billion through 2022. At this summit, we hope to raise enough for COVAX to ... vaccinate people in need. It is a big goal, it is an important goal. And today I am asking leaders to help us meet this goal," Harris said at the Gavi COVAX AMC Summit.