Harris Says Will Not Be Last Woman to Become Vice President of US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, says she will be the first, but not last, woman to hold the office of vice president in the US.

Official results of the 2020 US presidential election are not out yet, but all major US media have already declared Biden the winner. While Biden claimed victory on Saturday, his Republican rival, incumbent President Donald Trump, has argued that the race was not over yet. Trump said his campaign was going to begin asserting its claim to victory in court.

"All the women who have worked to secure and protect the right to vote for over a century ... Tonight I reflect on their struggle, their determination and the strength of their vision to see what can be unburdened by what has been. And I stand on their shoulders. And what a testament it is to Joe's character that he had the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our country and select a woman as his vice president.

But while I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last," Harris said in her address to the nation, speaking ahead of Biden in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.

Harris stressed that African-American women are "too often overlooked" but often proved to be the "backbone of the US democracy."

Biden said in his address to the nation on Saturday that 74 million people had voted for him. Meanwhile Trump said on Twitter earlier in the day that he had 71,000,000 legal votes and had won the presidential election.

Many world leaders and politicians have already offered congratulations to Biden. However, Mexico became the first regional country to officially refrain from congratulating Biden until official results are validated.