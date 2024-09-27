Harris Slams Ukraine 'surrender' Policy With Trump Confirming Zelensky Meet
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Kamala Harris criticized her US election rival Donald Trump's "surrender" policy on Ukraine on Thursday, while the Republican said he would meet Ukraine's president despite a bitter row over the war with Russia.
Volodymyr Zelensky presented a so-called "victory" plan to President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House, with Biden announcing a new military aid package worth nearly $8 billion for a struggling Kyiv.
Standing with Zelensky at her side, Harris did not mention Trump by name but said there were "some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory."
"These proposals are the same of those of (President Vladimir) Putin.
And let us be clear, they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender," she said, referring to the Russian leader.
During a separate meeting in the Oval Office with Zelensky, Biden pledged that "Russia will not prevail" in the war it launched in February 2022.
"Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said.
Dressed in his trademark military-style outfit, Zelensky replied that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side."
But Zelensky is navigating the choppy waters of a US presidential election on November 5 that could sink the staunch support that he has received from Washington in the past two-and-a-half years.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors
PM to address UNGA 79th session today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024
Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..
Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage
Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments
CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter
Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad
Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October
More Stories From World
-
Weakening Hurricane Helene still 'extremely dangerous,' officials warn37 minutes ago
-
Russia says investigating three foreign journalists for reporting in occupied Kursk region37 minutes ago
-
Shigeru Ishiba: Abe-critic wins Japan top job at last1 hour ago
-
Kenya set for full Haiti deployment amid call for shift to UN mission2 hours ago
-
On remote Greek island, migratory birds offer climate clues2 hours ago
-
US inmates executed by lethal drugs, nitrogen gas2 hours ago
-
At UN, Pakistan debunks India's accusations of terrorism, points to Delhi's global franchise of murd ..2 hours ago
-
Australia eye strong start in bid to topple All Blacks2 hours ago
-
Macron says Canada-EU trade pact 'a very good agreement'2 hours ago
-
At UN rights council, Pakistan calls local polls in Indian Occupied Kashmir 'farcical'2 hours ago
-
'Misinformation megaphone': Musk stokes tension before US election2 hours ago
-
Ailing New Zealand butterfly collector gives away life's work2 hours ago