Open Menu

Harris Slams Ukraine 'surrender' Policy With Trump Confirming Zelensky Meet

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Harris slams Ukraine 'surrender' policy with Trump confirming Zelensky meet

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) Kamala Harris criticized her US election rival Donald Trump's "surrender" policy on Ukraine on Thursday, while the Republican said he would meet Ukraine's president despite a bitter row over the war with Russia.

Volodymyr Zelensky presented a so-called "victory" plan to President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris at the White House, with Biden announcing a new military aid package worth nearly $8 billion for a struggling Kyiv.

Standing with Zelensky at her side, Harris did not mention Trump by name but said there were "some in my country who would instead force Ukraine to give up large parts of its sovereign territory."

"These proposals are the same of those of (President Vladimir) Putin.

And let us be clear, they are not proposals for peace. Instead, they are proposals for surrender," she said, referring to the Russian leader.

During a separate meeting in the Oval Office with Zelensky, Biden pledged that "Russia will not prevail" in the war it launched in February 2022.

"Ukraine will prevail, and we'll continue to stand by you every step of the way," Biden said.

Dressed in his trademark military-style outfit, Zelensky replied that "we deeply appreciate that Ukraine and America have stood side by side."

But Zelensky is navigating the choppy waters of a US presidential election on November 5 that could sink the staunch support that he has received from Washington in the past two-and-a-half years.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Washington White House Trump Vladimir Putin Same February November From Billion

Recent Stories

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

55 minutes ago
 PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

4 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

15 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

16 hours ago
A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

21 hours ago
 Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

Laiba Khan plans to leave showbiz after marriage

22 hours ago
 Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate o ..

Differences between Punjab CM, governor escalate over VCs’ appointments

22 hours ago
 CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Sh ..

CJP Isa responds to SC senior Judge Mansoor Ali Shah's letter

23 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in sq ..

Pakistan’s Red-ball coach hints at changes in squad

23 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first w ..

Nawaz Sharif likely to travel to London in first week of October

24 hours ago

More Stories From World