Harris Swears In Garland as New US Attorney General

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris has sworn in Merrick Garland as new Attorney General of the United States.

Harris congratulated Garland and then they bumped elbows after the ceremony on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US Senate confirmed Garland with 70 senators in favor of his nomination and 30 senators against.

Garland gave a speech to the staff at the Justice Department in which he noted an importance of the equality before the laws and rules for everybody, despite their political orientation, race, ethnicity and other factors.

In 2016, Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama for the US Supreme Court but the Republican majority in the Senate refused to let his nomination be discussed until Obama left office.