UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harris Swears In Garland As New US Attorney General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 05:20 AM

Harris Swears In Garland as New US Attorney General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris has sworn in Merrick Garland as new Attorney General of the United States.

Harris congratulated Garland and then they bumped elbows after the ceremony on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the US Senate confirmed Garland with 70 senators in favor of his nomination and 30 senators against.

Garland gave a speech to the staff at the Justice Department in which he noted an importance of the equality before the laws and rules for everybody, despite their political orientation, race, ethnicity and other factors.

In 2016, Garland was nominated by then-President Barack Obama for the US Supreme Court but the Republican majority in the Senate refused to let his nomination be discussed until Obama left office.

Related Topics

Senate Supreme Court Barack Obama United States 2016 Race

Recent Stories

EU welcomes Libyan unity government

3 hours ago

AED4.3 bn in credit facilities to UAE quarrying &a ..

5 hours ago

Met office indicates additional water requirement ..

4 hours ago

Alfa Romeo chief Vasseur positive for Covid-19, si ..

4 hours ago

Sweden's Crown Princess tests positive for Covid-1 ..

4 hours ago

New York to Lift Mandatory Quarantine for Domestic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.