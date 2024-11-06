Harris Takes California And Oregon, Trump Wins In Idaho: US Media
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 09:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Democrat Kamala Harris on Tuesday won California in the US presidential election, taking its huge slate of 54 electoral votes, while Republican rival Donald Trump was projected to win in Idaho and Iowa, US networks said.
Harris also won in the West Coast state of Oregon. So far, that gives Trump 211 electoral votes and Harris 153.
The key battleground states, including Georgia and Pennsylvania, have yet to be called.
