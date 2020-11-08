UrduPoint.com
Harris Thanks Americans For Turning In Record Numbers, Choosing 'Hope And Unity'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 54 seconds ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 06:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, thanked Americans for turning in record numbers and choosing Biden as the next US president.

"When our very democracy was on the ballot in the election ... you ushered in a new day for America. To our campaign team and volunteers, this extraordinary team, thank you for bringing more people than ever before into the democratic process ...

To the American people who make up this beautiful country, thank you for turning in record numbers for making these voices heard," Harris said in his address to the nation.

"For four years, you marched for equality and justice ... and then you voted. You delivered a clear message, you chose hope and unity, decency, science and yes, truth, you chose Joe Biden as the next president of the United States of America," Harris said, also praising Biden as a "trusted and steady hand."

