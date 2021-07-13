UrduPoint.com
Harris This Week To Meet Texas Lawmakers Blocking Republican Voting Bill - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 11:50 PM

Harris This Week to Meet Texas Lawmakers Blocking Republican Voting Bill - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2021) Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled to the US capitol to delay a vote on a Republican-proposed voting rights bill, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Tuesday.

More than 50 Democrats from the Texas legislature arrived in Washington, DC on Monday night as part of their second attempt this summer to deny Republicans a quorum to pass the bill.

"Also this week, [the Vice] President will meet with the Texas legislators who broke quorum to block legislation that would have made it significantly harder for the people of Texas to vote," Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One.

The Republican legislation would limit early voting hours, ban drive-through voting, further restrict voting by mail, ban public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, make it easier to overturn an election based on fraud allegations, provide poll watchers more access where election activity is happening, among other things.

Jean-Pierre did not give any specifics about the upcoming meeting nor did she say whether President Joe Biden plans to meet with the Texas legislators as well.

The Texas special legislative session commenced on July 8 and can last no longer than 30 days. The group of Texas lawmakers plan to stay in Washington, DC, until the session is over.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday night urged the legislators to return to Austin to continue the special legislative session to pass the bill. Abbott explained Texas law calls for arresting legislators who abandon their duties, which is why the Democrat lawmakers left the state to block the passage of the measure, but may be arrested upon returning to Texas.

