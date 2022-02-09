Harris to Attend Munich Security Conference February 18-20 - White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Germany next week to take part in the Munich Security Conference where trip she will stress the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Germany next week to take part in the Munich Security Conference where trip she will stress the United States' commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty, White House Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh said on Wednesday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Munich, Germany to attend the February 18-20 Munich Security Conference," Singh said. "Building on the Biden-Harris administration's intensive engagement with European allies and partners, the Vice President's engagements in Munich will demonstrate our ironclad commitment to our NATO Allies, reaffirm our shared interest in upholding the principles that have underpinned European peace and security since World War II, and underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity."