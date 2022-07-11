Harris to Attend Pacific Islands Forum, Underscore US Commitment to Region - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will attend on July 12 the Pacific Islands Forum, where to discuss the United States' commitment to the region, the White House said on Monday.

"On Tuesday July 12 in Washington, DC, Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in the annual leaders' meeting of the Pacific Islands Forum, which is taking place in Suva, Fiji," the White House said in a statement.

Harris will underscore the commitment of the United States to the Pacific Islands region and discuss opportunities to deepen U.

S. engagement in the region and areas to deliver concrete results for the people of the Pacific," the statement said.

Harris will praise the ties between the United States and the Pacific Islands and will outline ongoing work to further strengthen relations, the statement added.

The engagement builds on President Joe Biden's remarks to the Pacific Islands Forum meeting last year, as well as Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to Fiji earlier this year, according to the release.