Harris to Attend Tyre Nichols Funeral in Tennessee - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to represent the Biden administration at the funeral services for Tyre Nichols, the White House said.

Nichols died on January 10 at the age of 29 after being beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop.

"On Wednesday, February 1, the vice president will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols," the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

A press pool will accompany Harris on the trip and the White House said additional details will be forthcoming.

Ben Crump, the lawyer retained by the family of the diseased, released a statement about a telephone call Harris made to Tyre Nichols' parents earlier on Tuesday.

The parents invited Harris to attend the funeral and were pleased that she accepted their invitation, Crump said.

Reverend Al Sharpton will officiate the funeral after being asked by Nichols' parents to do so. More than 2,500 mourners are expected to attend the funeral.

The five officers involved in the death of Nichols were fired, indicted and charged with second-degree murder. Two other officers have been relieved of duty, and three employees from the Memphis Fire Department were fired Monday for failing to provide adequate medical aid to Nichols.