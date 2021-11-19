Harris to Become 1st Woman With Presidential Power as Biden Undergoes Routine Colonoscopy

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 08:45 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The White House announced that US President Joe Biden will briefly transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he is under anesthesia during a routine medical check on Friday morning, and this is the first time, even if for a brief period, that a woman will be at the helm of the United States.

Biden was due to visit the Walter Reed Medical Center for a routine physical check that includes undergoing a colonoscopy.

"While he is there, the President will undergo a routine colonoscopy. As was the case when President George W. Bush had the same procedure in 2002 and 2007, and following the process set out in the Constitution, President Biden will transfer power to the Vice President for the brief period of time when he is under anesthesia.

The Vice President will work from her office in the West Wing during this time," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said.

Psaki added that the White House would release later on Friday a written summary of the results of the procedure Biden underwent.

Harris, 57, is the first woman to hold the post of vice president of the United States. She joined the 2020 presidential race but was unsuccessful. Harris was later picked by Biden to be his running mate.

