Harris To Discuss Russia, Ukraine During Visit To Poland, Romania - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2022 | 02:50 AM

Harris to Discuss Russia, Ukraine During Visit to Poland, Romania - White House

(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Poland and Romania March 9-11 to discuss the situation in Ukraine and economic pressure on Russia, White House spokesperson Sabrina Singh said in a statement.

"During her meetings with the leaders of Poland and Romania, the Vice President will advance our close coordination in response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine," Singh said in the statement on Friday.

Harris will discuss with her Polish and Romanian counterparts the security of Ukraine as well as economic and  humanitarian support for the country.

They also will focus on imposing severe economic consequences on Russia, the statement said.

"(This) visit will demonstrate the strength and unity of the NATO Alliance and US support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of Russian aggression. It will also highlight our collective efforts to support the people of Ukraine," the statement added.

Harris also plans to discuss the possible ways of supporting Ukraine's neighbors who will face waves of refugees from Ukraine, according to the statement.

