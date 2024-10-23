Harris To Face Voters' Queries In Crucial Pennsylvania
Sumaira FH Published October 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Kamala Harris faces voters' questions at a live forum Wednesday in must-win Pennsylvania as the vice president and her rival Donald Trump battle for undecided voters in the closing stretch of an extremely close White House race.
The pace of campaigning has been intensifying in the electoral fight that is nearing its November 5 apogee after twists, turns and a fair bit of drama.
Harris will be near Philadelphia for a CNN town hall-type meeting with voters, but there is not one planned for Trump despite the news channel's offer to hold a separate forum for him.
Pennsylvania is a coveted prize for the candidates in the election in which more than 240 million Americans are expected to vote, and Harris and Trump have made repeated appearances there and across swing states.
The 78-year-old Republican will hold his own town hall event in the southern battleground state of Georgia, which Trump narrowly lost to Biden in 2020 but won in 2016.
Trump used a Tuesday rally in North Carolina to attack Harris, repeatedly calling her stupid and arguing she doesn't have the "smarts or the strength" to lead the United States.
About 18 million Americans have already voted by mail or in person -- representing more than 10 percent of the total in 2020.
Harris, 60, said Tuesday that America is "absolutely" ready to elect its first woman president.
"People are exhausted with Donald Trump and his approach, because it's all about himself," she said.
