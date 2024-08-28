Harris To Give First Interview Since Democratic Nomination
Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz will sit down with CNN Thursday, for Harris's first interview since replacing Joe Biden as the party's nominee.
Republicans have repeatedly accused vice president Harris, 59, of avoiding an interview since Biden dropped out of the White House race nearly five weeks ago.
The pair would give the interview while on a campaign trip to the battleground state of Georgia on Thursday and it will be broadcast at 9:00 pm local time the same day (0100 GMT Friday), CNN said.
CNN added that "the extensive interview, Harris's first interview since becoming the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection, will air as a primetime special.
It will be conducted by anchor Dana Bash, the network added.
Harris has been riding a wave of enthusiasm among Democrats since replacing Biden, culminating with a speech accepting the nomination at the party convention in Chicago last week.
But since Biden dropped out she has only answered a few questions from reporters at campaign events, along with giving some off-the-record comments on flights on Air Force Two.
The 59-year-old is also yet to hold a press conference as candidate.
Republicans have kept up a steady drumbeat of criticism of Harris on the issue, with rival Donald Trump holding a number of press conferences to highlight the disparity.
