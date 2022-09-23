UrduPoint.com

Harris To Head US Delegation To Japan For Abe State Funeral On September 27 - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 09:43 PM

Harris to Head US Delegation to Japan for Abe State Funeral on September 27 - White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris will head the US delegation to Japan for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, the White House said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will head the US delegation to Japan for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, the White House said on Friday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan on September 27, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, will lead the delegation," the White House said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister White House Tokyo Lead Japan United States September

Recent Stories

US Supreme Court Rules Alabama Can Execute Man Wit ..

US Supreme Court Rules Alabama Can Execute Man With Non-Preferred Method - Filin ..

57 seconds ago
 Russia Supporting WHO Despite Its Politicization o ..

Russia Supporting WHO Despite Its Politicization of Some Issues - Health Ministe ..

58 seconds ago
 Pakistan not seeking relief from commercial banks, ..

Pakistan not seeking relief from commercial banks, Eurobond creditors: Miftah Is ..

1 minute ago
 Peskov on Reports About Mobilization of Over 300,0 ..

Peskov on Reports About Mobilization of Over 300,000: 'These Are All Fakes'

10 minutes ago
 US Announces $327Mln in Additional Humanitarian Ai ..

US Announces $327Mln in Additional Humanitarian Aid for Afghans - Blinken

10 minutes ago
 Oslo Urges Tehran to Respect Basic Freedoms Amid R ..

Oslo Urges Tehran to Respect Basic Freedoms Amid Rallies Over Mahsa Amini's Deat ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.