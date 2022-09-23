Harris to Head US Delegation to Japan for Abe State Funeral on September 27 - White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris will head the US delegation to Japan for the state funeral of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on September 27, the White House said on Friday

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan on September 27, 2022, in Tokyo, Japan. The Honorable Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States of America, will lead the delegation," the White House said in a statement.