Harris To Lead US Delegation In Japan For Abe Funeral - White House

Published September 08, 2022

Harris to Lead US Delegation in Japan for Abe Funeral - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Japan and South Korea to lead the United States' delegation to the funeral of the late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as well as to participate in security talks, the White House said.

"From September 25 to September 29, Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Tokyo, Japan and Seoul, Republic of Korea. The Vice President is traveling to Tokyo on behalf of President Biden to lead the Presidential Delegation to the State Funeral of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo of Japan," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Harris will also discuss shared economic and security interests in the Indo-Pacific region and worldwide with senior government officials in Japan and South Korea, the statement added.

The additional members of the delegation to Abe's funeral will be announced at a later date, according to the statement.

On Friday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said high-level meetings are set to take place during the days before and after Abe's funeral.

Abe was killed by a gunman on July 8 while delivering a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara. Abe's state funeral will be the second for a former prime minister since World War II, with over 6,000 Japanese and foreign officials expected to attend.

