Harris To Make 'closing Argument' Against Trump In Washington
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Kamala Harris will make her "closing argument" on Tuesday against rival Donald Trump, a campaign official said, a key speech to be delivered at the Washington site where the ex-president rallied supporters before the January 6 riot.
The vice president, a former prosecutor, will aim to draw a sharp contrast between her vision and that of Trump, who she says is sowing chaos and division, the Harris campaign official said Wednesday on condition of anonymity.
Harris will speak at the Ellipse esplanade in the US capital where Trump delivered a fiery speech on January 6, 2021 to his supporters near the White House in which he repeated his false claims that he won the 2020 election.
Trump supporters then marched on the Capitol, an assault on the seat of American democracy that left at least five people dead, 140 police officers injured.
Trump faces Federal felony charges in Washington related to efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
The Harris campaign official said the symbolic location aims to spotlight how a second Trump term could go.
Trump was quizzed last week about the insurrection at the US Capitol, but he denied any responsibility, calling January 6, 2021, "a day of love."
Harris on Wednesday said Trump was "increasingly unhinged," and called her election rival's reported praise for Adolf Hitler "incredibly dangerous" as campaigning intensified ahead of the November 5 vote.
Harris said "All this is further evidence for the American people of who Donald Trump really is."
Trump's camp hit back, saying Harris is "desperate because she is flailing, and her campaign is in shambles."
With the tight election going down to the wire, both candidates are on a mission to persuade the sliver of American voters who remain undecided in the home stretch.
Since President Joe Biden's shock withdrawal, the Trump-Harris race has been one of the tightest in American history.
Past opinion polls have underestimated backing for Trump but also failed to predict the level of support for Democrats.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024
Destitute Gazans cold 'every night' as winter approaches
PML-N dismisses political protests over chief Justice appointment
HRCP expresses concerns over 26th Constitutional Amendment
Another French top pick: Zaccharie Risacher starts life in the NBA
Orban asks Hungarians to 'resist' Brussels like USSR
Mozambique warns protesters ahead of election results
Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment
Pakistan condemns terrorist attack in Turkiye
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25: Karachi region whites to begin title defence agains ..
Bushra Bibi focused on securing bribes for official appointments: Azma Bokhari
More Stories From World
-
New Japan PM sweats for majority in snap election5 minutes ago
-
Vietnam aims to have 20 reputable blockchain brands by 20306 minutes ago
-
CPC delegation visits Laos on ties15 minutes ago
-
UK police probe carbon monoxide leak after deaths at care home for elderly15 minutes ago
-
'Too soon' to call Barca contenders despite Bayern romp: Flick16 minutes ago
-
Two rescued from coal mine collapse in north China, four still trapped16 minutes ago
-
Will the US poll watchers become election intimidators?25 minutes ago
-
Civilians and peacekeepers at risk, amid escalating Lebanon conflict: UN26 minutes ago
-
Japan wants to host 2031 World Cup to fire up women's football26 minutes ago
-
Japan wants to host 2031 World Cup to fire up women's football46 minutes ago
-
UNRWA chief says, ‘The smell of death is everywhere’ in northern Gaza, as Israeli strikes contin ..56 minutes ago
-
Botafogo blast five past Penarol in Libertadores semi1 hour ago