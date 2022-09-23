Harris to Meet With Japanese, S. Korean Leaders During Abe State Funeral - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with the prime ministers of Japan and South Korea during her visit to Japan to attend former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state funeral, a senior Biden administration official said on Friday.

"On Monday, the Vice President will arrive in Tokyo.

She will have that evening a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister (Fumio) Kishida," the senior official said. "The Vice President Will also meet with Prime Minister Han (Duck-soo) of the Republic of Korea, who will be in Tokyo for the funeral."

Harris is expected to discuss tensions between Washington and Beijing over the issue of Taiwan during the bilateral meetings, the senior official also said, adding that there is "a lot at stake" for Japan and South Korea with respect to relations in the Indo-Pacific region.