Harris To Meet With Texas Lawmakers Who Blocked Voter Suppression Bill - White House

Fri 11th June 2021 | 03:10 AM

Harris to Meet With Texas Lawmakers Who Blocked Voter Suppression Bill - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris next week will meet with Texas Democrat lawmakers who temporarily blocked a Republican bill that would have made it difficult for some residents in the state to vote, Harris' senior advisor Symone Sanders said in a statement.

"On Wednesday, June 16, Vice President Harris will meet at the White House with members of the Texas State Senate and Texas House of Representatives, who in May blocked passage of legislation that would have made it significantly harder for the people of Texas to vote," Sanders said on Thursday.

On May 30, Texas Democrats walked out of the state Capitol as the legislative session came to an end in order to deny Republicans a quorum to pass a bill known as SB7.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott said he would call a special session to get the bill passed before the fall.

The bill would limit early voting hours, ban drive-through voting, further restrict voting by mail, ban public officials from sending unsolicited absentee ballot applications, make it easier to overturn an election based on fraud allegations, provide poll watchers more access where election activity is happening, among other things.

Former President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election has pushed several Republican states to pass election reform legislation to prevent vote harvesting and other forms of potential abuse.

