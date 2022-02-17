UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published February 17, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Harris to Meet With Zelenskyy, Stoltenberg, Scholz During Munich Trip - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold bilateral meetings with European leadership including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during her trip to the Munich Security Conference on Friday and Saturday, a senior administration official told reporters.

"On Friday, (Harris) will meet with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg," the senior official said on Wednesday. "She'll meet with President Zelenskyy of Ukraine, and that will be a real opportunity to underscore our commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity... We anticipate she'll have the opportunity to engage with Chancellor Scholz of Germany."

Harris will also have an opportunity to meet jointly with leadership from the Baltic States of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the senior official added.

