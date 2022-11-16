Harris to Visit Philippine Island of Palawan Near South China Sea Next Week - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the Philippine island of Palawan near the South China Sea early next week, a senior Biden administration official said during a conference call.

"On Tuesday, November 22, the Vice President will travel to... the island of Palawan where she will meet with residents, civil society leaders and representatives of the Philippine Coast Guard," the official said on Tuesday.

Harris will be the highest ranking US official to ever visit the island of Palawan, the official also said.

The visit will demonstrate the Biden administration's commitment to its Philippine ally in upholding the so-called rules based international maritime order in the South China Sea, supporting maritime livelihoods and countering illegal unregulated and unreported fishing, the official added.

The visit could draw some concern from Beijing due to its close proximity to the disputed Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, according to reports.