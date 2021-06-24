UrduPoint.com
Harris To Visit US Border With Mexico On Friday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 12:01 AM

Harris to Visit US Border With Mexico on Friday - Reports

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the United States' southern border at the end of the week, Politico reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the United States' southern border at the end of the week, Politico reported on Wednesday citing sources familiar with the matter.

Harris is scheduled to visit the border city of El Paso in the state of Texas, the report said.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will accompany Harris on the trip, the report added.

However, a Harris spokesperson as well as the spokesperson for the Homeland Security Secretary declined to comment.

US Customs and Border Protection data revealed this month that the number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended along the southern border with Mexico in May set another record, reaching a new 21-year monthly high of 180,034.

A total of 929,868 migrants have been apprehended illegally crossing the US-Mexico since October, putting the Biden administration on pace to break the previous annual record of 977,509 set in 2019.

