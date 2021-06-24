Harris to Visit US Border With Mexico on Friday - White House

US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the United States' southern border at the end of the week, the White House said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the United States ' southern border at the end of the week, the White House said on Wednesday.

"Vice President Harris will travel to El Paso, Texas, on Friday. She will be accompanied by Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas," the White House said in a press release.

US Customs and Border Protection data revealed this month that the number of asylum-seeking migrants apprehended along the southern border with Mexico in May set another record, reaching a new 21-year monthly high of 180,034.

A total of 929,868 migrants have been apprehended illegally crossing the US-Mexico since October, putting the Biden administration on pace to break the previous annual record of 977,509 set in 2019.