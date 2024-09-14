Harris, Trump Campaign In Battlegrounds As Migrant Row Intensifies
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 10:20 AM
Rancho Palos Verdes, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Donald Trump and Kamala Harris again took their presidential campaigns to battleground states Friday, as a racially charged row over Haitian immigrants intensified with the Republican leader promising "large deportations."
Trump, 78, was due to hold a rally later Friday in Nevada, where his campaign says he will focus on voters' economic worries, including inflation.
Harris, coming off a strong performance in Tuesday's televised debate against Trump, was headed to Pennsylvania -- arguably the most crucial of the swing states that decide the winner in close US presidential elections.
A taped interview with the Democratic vice president was also set to air on an ABC television affiliate in Philadelphia, the state's largest city.
Opinion polls show a near dead heat with only seven weeks until election day.
Stung by widespread agreement, including among some prominent Republicans, that Harris won Tuesday's debate, Trump is doubling down on harsh anti-immigration rhetoric.
A day after telling a rally that "young American girls (are) being raped and sodomized and murdered by savage criminal aliens," the billionaire on Friday returned his attention to the small Ohio town of Springfield.
The city has risen to national attention following a viral conspiracy theory -- quickly debunked by local authorities but pushed by Trump -- that Haitian immigrants had stolen and eaten residents' pets.
Amid growing tensions in Springfield, where some 20,000 Haitians have settled in recent years, authorities evacuated schools for a second day over unspecified threats.
Trump claimed Friday that immigrants in Springfield were "destroying their way of life," and pledged to do "large deportations."
"We're going to have the largest deportation in the history of our country," Trump said from his golf club near Los Angeles.
President Joe Biden, who dropped out of his own reelection campaign and endorsed Harris, called Friday for Trump to stop inflaming tensions, saying "there's no place in America for this."
- Far-right entourage -
There was also mounting controversy over the presence of far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer in Trump's entourage.
She traveled with him to the debate Tuesday and also accompanied him to Ground Zero on the anniversary of the September 11 attacks -- despite having claimed that the deadliest terrorist attack in US history was an "inside job.
"
"I don't control Laura, Laura says what she wants," Trump told reporters in Los Angeles, claiming he had never heard she had spread 9/11 conspiracy theories.
Loomer has drawn fire from even hard-right Republicans over her comment that Harris, whose mother was Indian, would make the White House "smell like curry."
As November 5 election day nears, Trump has been forced to pivot his campaign to fight Harris, rather than Biden, who at 81 was seen by his own Democratic Party as unlikely to win.
Harris's team is keen to build on campaign momentum, announcing she will participate in a live-streaming rally event with television icon Oprah Winfrey on September 19.
Trump's struggles have been increasingly visible, including his televised remarks at the golf course Friday.
He spoke defensively about the polls, which he claimed showed him far ahead, and insisted again he had dominated Harris at the debate. He has also refused to hold another debate.
On Thursday, Trump was in the toss-up state of Arizona, while Harris held two rallies in North Carolina, likewise a battleground.
- 'Turn the page' -
Harris, 59, has largely avoided responding directly to Trump's personal attacks, choosing to pitch herself as a leader from a new generation who will end the constant drama and division that characterized Trump's presidency and post-presidential career.
When Trump brought up the false story about pets being eaten by migrants in their debate, she shook her head disbelievingly.
On Thursday, Harris told rally-goers in North Carolina, "It's time to turn the page."
Democrats also hope the issue of abortion will boost their odds in November, the first presidential election since the Supreme Court overturned the nationwide right to the procedure.
Pope Francis weighed into the issue on Friday, equating Harris's support of abortion to Trump's "sin" of turning away migrants.
"One has to choose the lesser of two evils... Everyone has to think and make this decision according to their conscience," Francis told reporters.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
COAS vows to comprehensively defeat hostile terrorist nexus
Court orders to confiscate Zulfi Bukhari's properties in £190m corruption case
South Africa women Cricket teams arrives in Multan
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
More Stories From World
-
Hiroyuki Sanada: actor and producer driving TV's 'Shogun'5 minutes ago
-
Venezuela warns Spain against 'interference' in its affairs6 minutes ago
-
Boeing and striking workers to resume negotiations 'next week'6 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta makes rare request for foreign aid to cope with deadly floods6 minutes ago
-
Tunisia fisherwomen battle inequality and climate change6 minutes ago
-
'Slave to fear': Ghosts of the Gulag haunt modern Russia6 minutes ago
-
Haitian immigrants in US live in fear amid bomb threats, conspiracy theories7 minutes ago
-
N. Korea pledges deeper ties with Russia as security chief visits16 minutes ago
-
Myanmar junta asks for foreign aid following deadly floods: state media17 minutes ago
-
From 'Sleepy Joe' to 'Comrade Kamala,' Republicans sharpen their tone17 minutes ago
-
Trump sharpens anti-migrant attacks as both candidates visit key states27 minutes ago
-
Pope says Trump, Harris 'against life' as Asia tour ends36 minutes ago