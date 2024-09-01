Open Menu

Harris: Trump 'disrespected Sacred Ground' At US Military Cemetery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2024 | 09:10 AM

Harris: Trump 'disrespected sacred ground' at US military cemetery

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Saturday that her Republican rival Donald Trump "disrespected sacred ground" at a US military cemetery during a contentious pre-election visit.

Trump's presence at the hallowed Arlington National Cemetery -- intended to provide a campaign boost ahead of the November 5 vote -- has instead mushroomed into a public dispute consuming the candidates and the military.

In Monday's incident at the cemetery across the Potomac River from Washington, Trump broke rules barring photography for political purposes, posing with relatives of US service members killed in Afghanistan in content that was later shared by his campaign on social media.

"Let me be clear: the former president disrespected sacred ground, all for the sake of a political stunt," Harris said.

In one image, he is standing with family members of a fallen Marine, posing among headstones while grinning broadly and giving a thumbs-up.

"If there is one thing on which we as Americans can all agree, it is that our veterans, military families, and service members should be honored, never disparaged, and treated with nothing less than our highest respect and gratitude," Harris wrote on X.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington Vote Social Media Visit Trump Arlington November Family All From

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

10 hours ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

10 hours ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

11 hours ago
 Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

13 hours ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

13 hours ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

14 hours ago
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

17 hours ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

17 hours ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

17 hours ago
 Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Ar ..

Tirah: 37 terrorists killed in IBOs of Pakistan Army

20 hours ago
 Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

Cyclone ASNA moves slightly away from Karachi

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2024

24 hours ago

More Stories From World