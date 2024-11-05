Harris, Trump in last campaign push as polls deadlocked

Pittsburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris and Donald Trump launched a final frenzied campaign blitz Monday, hitting must-win Pennsylvania on the last day of a volatile US presidential race that polls say is hurtling towards a photo finish.

At his first rally of the day in North Carolina, Trump, 78, shrugged off accusations that his age and the grueling election schedule had left him physically and mentally exhausted.

"I don't even sleep. I've gone through 62 days without a day off," he said in an insult-laden 90-minute stump speech that he has delivered dozens of times in recent weeks.

Harris said she was "feeling good" and gave a thumbs-up as she boarded her plane to her first event of the day in Allentown, Pennsylvania.