Open Menu

Harris, Trump In Last Campaign Push As Polls Deadlocked

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Harris, Trump in last campaign push as polls deadlocked

Pittsburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris and Donald Trump launched a final frenzied campaign blitz Monday, hitting must-win Pennsylvania on the last day of a volatile US presidential race that polls say is hurtling towards a photo finish.

At his first rally of the day in North Carolina, Trump, 78, shrugged off accusations that his age and the grueling election schedule had left him physically and mentally exhausted.

"I don't even sleep. I've gone through 62 days without a day off," he said in an insult-laden 90-minute stump speech that he has delivered dozens of times in recent weeks.

Harris said she was "feeling good" and gave a thumbs-up as she boarded her plane to her first event of the day in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Related Topics

Election Trump Allentown Event Race

Recent Stories

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to com ..

Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..

19 minutes ago
 Serbia's construction minister to resign after fat ..

Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse

19 minutes ago
 Woman injured in Okara firing

Woman injured in Okara firing

19 minutes ago
 Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: IS ..

Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR

28 minutes ago
 Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy ..

Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..

37 minutes ago
 Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zhen ..

Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina

37 minutes ago
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

Senate passes three resolutions on Monday

37 minutes ago
 2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area

37 minutes ago
 Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: ..

Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM

37 minutes ago
 Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment ..

Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping

1 hour ago
 Minister for Planning, Development, and Special In ..

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledges ..

1 hour ago
 Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahea ..

Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World