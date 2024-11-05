Harris, Trump In Last Campaign Push As Polls Deadlocked
Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2024 | 12:10 AM
Pittsburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris and Donald Trump launched a final frenzied campaign blitz Monday, hitting must-win Pennsylvania on the last day of a volatile US presidential race that polls say is hurtling towards a photo finish.
At his first rally of the day in North Carolina, Trump, 78, shrugged off accusations that his age and the grueling election schedule had left him physically and mentally exhausted.
"I don't even sleep. I've gone through 62 days without a day off," he said in an insult-laden 90-minute stump speech that he has delivered dozens of times in recent weeks.
Harris said she was "feeling good" and gave a thumbs-up as she boarded her plane to her first event of the day in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Recent Stories
Water Week 2024; Ahsan seeks global support to combat Pakistan’s climate-relat ..
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse
Woman injured in Okara firing
Terrorist killed, weapon, ammunition recovered: ISPR
Increasing number of judges to help provide speedy justice: Advisor to Prime Min ..
Sabalenka advances to WTA Finals last four as Zheng ousts Rybakina
Senate passes three resolutions on Monday
2 laborer killed in Razaqabad area
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM
Foreign Secretary reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to UN peacekeeping
Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal pledges ..
Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslim ..
More Stories From World
-
Serbia's construction minister to resign after fatal roof collapse19 minutes ago
-
Traffickers capsize boat off Comoros, killing 25: IOM37 minutes ago
-
Trump, Harris make last-ditch pleas to voters ahead of Election Day, with Muslims split on candidate ..1 hour ago
-
Striking workers weigh latest Boeing contract offer1 hour ago
-
Consul General Hussain Muhammad inspires youth at PAD’s Future Fest Education & Career Expo1 hour ago
-
Flood mishandling fuels fury at Spain royals, PM: experts1 hour ago
-
Aid restrictions and dismantling UNRWA will compound Gazans’ suffering: UN2 hours ago
-
Two Iran Guards killed in aircraft crash during combat: state media2 hours ago
-
Four wounded by axe in fight on Paris suburban train2 hours ago
-
Final US campaign blitz for Harris and Trump2 hours ago
-
Alert level raised after six killed by Indonesia volcano eruption5 hours ago
-
Germany's Baerbock vows 'rock-solid' Ukraine support as Russia advances8 hours ago