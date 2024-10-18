Harris Turns 60 In US Election Dominated By Age
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Kamala Harris celebrates her 60th birthday on Sunday, but it's US election rival Donald Trump whose age is under scrutiny after a series of rambling speeches.
Seeking to shift the polls in a desperately tight White House race, Harris has ramped up attacks on the mental fitness of the 78-year-old, who is the oldest presidential candidate in US history.
"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable," Democratic vice president Harris said on Wednesday after Trump spent nearly 40 minutes on stage swaying to music at a town hall event.
Harris is unlikely to take time off the campaign trail for her birthday as she and Republican former president Trump hammer crucial battleground states that could decide the November 5 vote.
US presidential elections are a major test of stamina for any candidate -- but the 2024 race has been unusually focused on age.
Harris's remarkable ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket came after 81-year-old President Joe Biden was forced to throw in the towel after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.
Biden's replacement as nominee by a vice president two decades his junior provided a shot in the arm for the party's election hopes, as Harris chased down Trump in the polls.
Trump said as much shortly after Biden pulled out.
"She is younger," Trump told Fox news at the time. "I mean, she's 60 years old... I didn't realize she was 60. I thought she was a little younger. But she is 60."
But with the polls stagnant for weeks, Harris has played the age card more and more.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
Relief consignment dispatched to Beirut from Karachi Airport
Cricket: Australia v South Africa Women's T20 World Cup scores
Suspect killed by accomplice during police encounter in Hazro
Parliament supremacy to be ensured at all cost: Advisor to Prime Minister on Pol ..
Nearly half of world's 1.1 billion poor live in conflict settings: UN
Govt reached on broader consensus regarding amendment: Irfan Siddiqui
Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sci ..
DC Kasur unveils safety plan to tackle road accidents
More Stories From World
-
Manila's car counters help address 'world's worst traffic'5 minutes ago
-
Gold breaks above $2,700 to record high5 minutes ago
-
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots15 minutes ago
-
Countries under pressure to fork out for nature at UN conference25 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court denies stay of execution to Texas man in 'shaken baby' case55 minutes ago
-
Liverpool face Chelsea title test, Ten Hag fights to avoid sack55 minutes ago
-
King Charles set to arrive in Australia for landmark tour1 hour ago
-
Kenya deputy president ousted in historic impeachment1 hour ago
-
EU leaders urge new laws to speed up migrant returns1 hour ago
-
Purdy and 49ers face Chiefs in Super Bowl rematch1 hour ago
-
Netflix adds millions of subscribers but growth slows1 hour ago
-
Norris shrugs off Red Bull 'trick' of the trade at US Grand Prix2 hours ago