Harris Turns 60 In US Election Dominated By Age

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Kamala Harris celebrates her 60th birthday on Sunday, but it's US election rival Donald Trump whose age is under scrutiny after a series of rambling speeches.

Seeking to shift the polls in a desperately tight White House race, Harris has ramped up attacks on the mental fitness of the 78-year-old, who is the oldest presidential candidate in US history.

"Donald Trump is increasingly unstable," Democratic vice president Harris said on Wednesday after Trump spent nearly 40 minutes on stage swaying to music at a town hall event.

Harris is unlikely to take time off the campaign trail for her birthday as she and Republican former president Trump hammer crucial battleground states that could decide the November 5 vote.

US presidential elections are a major test of stamina for any candidate -- but the 2024 race has been unusually focused on age.

Harris's remarkable ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket came after 81-year-old President Joe Biden was forced to throw in the towel after a disastrous debate performance against Trump.

Biden's replacement as nominee by a vice president two decades his junior provided a shot in the arm for the party's election hopes, as Harris chased down Trump in the polls.

Trump said as much shortly after Biden pulled out.

"She is younger," Trump told Fox news at the time. "I mean, she's 60 years old... I didn't realize she was 60. I thought she was a little younger. But she is 60."

But with the polls stagnant for weeks, Harris has played the age card more and more.

