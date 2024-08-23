Harris Vows To Back Middle Class, Says Trump Dragging US Backward
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 10:40 AM
Chicago, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Democratic nominee Kamala Harris vowed Thursday to be a president who "unites" Americans, as she slammed White House rival Donald Trump for wanting to "pull our country back to the past."
Addressing the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, the US vice president insisted she would be a stronger fighter for the middle class than Republican Trump, advocate for reducing gun violence, and help "reform our broken immigration system" to reduce undocumented border crossings.
"I will be a president who unites us around our highest aspirations, a president who leads and listens -- who is realistic, practical and has common sense and always fights for the American people," Harris told cheering supporters.
"The future is always worth fighting for. And that's the fight we are in right now. A fight for America's future."
Harris, 59, told the crowd she would bring together labor, small business owners and American companies to create jobs, and that she would endeavor "to grow our economy and to lower the cost of everyday needs like health care and housing and groceries.
"
She also vowed to create an "opportunity economy" for all to compete and succeed, "whether you live in a rural area, small town or big city."
"Building that middle class will be a defining goal of my presidency," she said.
Harris has caught flak from Trump's campaign for failing to clearly lay out a series of policy positions in the month since President Joe Biden ended his reelection bid and endorsed his deputy.
She took aim at Trump's domestic agenda, saying he does not fight for the middle class or everyday Americans. "Instead, he fights for himself and his billionaire friends, and he will give them another round of tax breaks."
Harris also warned of the hard-right "Project 2025," a radical governing blueprint drawn up by a think tank.
"Its sum total is to pull our country back to the past," she said.
