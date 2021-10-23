UrduPoint.com

Harris Will Participate In Paris Peace Forum, Conference On Libya During France Trip

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:32 AM

Harris Will Participate in Paris Peace Forum, Conference on Libya During France Trip

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver a speech at the fourth Paris Peace Forum on November 11 and participate at the Paris Conference on Libya the following day, the White House said in a statement on Friday.

"The Vice President will attend and deliver a speech at the fourth annual Paris Peace Forum on November 11.

She will also participate in the Paris Conference on Libya on November 12," Harris' spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

During her trip to Paris, Harris will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"They will discuss the importance of the transatlantic relationship to global peace and security and underscore the importance of our partnership on global challenges from COVID-19 and the climate crisis to issues affecting the Sahel and the Indo-Pacific," Sanders added.

