Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2024 | 08:04 PM

King Charles III's estranged son Prince Harry reportedly arrived in London on Tuesday after his father's diagnosis of cancer, which his doctors said was "caught early"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024)

Harry, who now lives in California with his actress wife Meghan and their children, has been at war with his family since quitting royal life and launching a barrage of score-settling criticism in his best-selling autobiography "Spare".

The Telegraph and The Sun newspapers reported that Harry arrived at Heathrow airport following an overnight flight from Los Angeles.

His car was reportedly seen being driven from the airport accompanied by two police cars, less than 24 hours since Buckingham Palace made Charles's cancer diagnosis public.

Royal watchers say that while Charles's ill health may be a catalyst for a rapprochement between father and son, healing the rift with his brother Prince William, heir to the throne, would be more difficult.

Buckingham Palace has not specified the type of cancer afflicting the 75-year-old monarch who will now step back from public-facing royal duties to complete his treatment.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the cancer had been "caught early".

Charles is just 17 months into his reign having waited decades to begin the job he was born to do following the death of his 96-year-old mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on September 8, 2022.

Citizens expressed shock and sympathy at the news.

"We were just incredibly sad and hope... that he gets over it," said Sue Hazell, a retiree from the northern English city of Doncaster, as she visited Buckingham Palace.

"It's not nice to hear anyone's been diagnosed with cancer," added Sarah Firisen, 55, a software sales worker.

"I feel kind of bad for him. He waited all these years to be king."

The diagnosis will prolong a frontline shortage of royals created by Charles's admission to hospital last month for a benign prostate procedure and the almost simultaneous hospitalisation of Catherine, Princess of Wales.

The royals' health issues have left 76-year-old Queen Camilla as the highest profile royal, with support from Charles's sister Princess Anne, 73.

