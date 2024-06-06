Open Menu

Harry Potter Offers Magical Boost To UK Tourism

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Edinburgh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Sam Thorne guides Harry Potter fans through the gothic streets of Edinburgh, where controversial author JK Rowling dreamt up the boy wizard more than three decades ago.

The Scottish capital attracts lovers of the bespectacled schoolboy from across the world, boosting the UK economy and helping generate billions of Pounds in global sales of Potter-related offerings.

"Here you will encounter the tomb of Voldemort," Thorne tells his tour group, in reference to the villainous dark lord of magic who murdered Potter's parents when he was a baby.

More Stories From World