UrduPoint.com

Harry's Racism 'olive Branch' Dismissed In UK As Book Comes Out

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Harry's racism 'olive branch' dismissed in UK as book comes out

Prince Harry's denial that he accused his family of racism was interpreted in the UK press Monday as a bizarre peace offering, but commentators argued the damage had already been done as his unflinching memoir comes out

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :Prince Harry's denial that he accused his family of racism was interpreted in the UK press Monday as a bizarre peace offering, but commentators argued the damage had already been done as his unflinching memoir comes out.

The midnight release of "Spare" is being accompanied by four television interviews in Britain and the United States, where Harry now lives with wife Meghan.

In the first to air, with Britain's ITV, the Duke of Sussex caused bafflement by insisting he and his mixed-race wife never accused the royal family of racism over comments made about the skin tone of their unborn son.

"No I didn't. The British press said that," Harry said, adding that Meghan had also not called the royals "racist".

The initial allegation, made in a bombshell interview given by Harry and Meghan in March 2021 to US chat show host Oprah Winfrey, caused a transatlantic uproar.

Harry's elder brother and the heir to King Charles III's throne, Prince William, told reporters at the time that "we are very much not a racist family", but Harry himself stayed silent then.

The late Queen Elizabeth II, the mens' grandmother, said then that "recollections may vary" about what was said -- a line that was repeated by some UK commentators in mocking response to Harry's interviews.

Several described his denial to ITV as an "olive branch", but one that was contradicted by the Oprah interview and coming too late, given the incendiary nature of his other allegations in the book.

The British public is not impressed, a YouGov poll indicated Monday, finding that 64 percent have a negative view of Harry and that Meghan also scores dismally.

And after days of tv trailers and newspaper leaks, a relatively low figure of 4.1 million people tuned into the ITV interview, according to official ratings data.

Related Topics

Wife United Kingdom United States March May Family TV Million Prince William

Recent Stories

European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstr ..

European Commission Allocates $536Mln for Reconstruction of Flood-Hit Pakistan - ..

6 minutes ago
 French federation boss under fire for 'clumsy' Zid ..

French federation boss under fire for 'clumsy' Zidane comments

6 minutes ago
 Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardar ..

Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari , USAID Deputy Administrator ..

6 minutes ago
 Prince Harry Believes Return to UK Impossible Afte ..

Prince Harry Believes Return to UK Impossible After Family Rift

6 minutes ago
 PA acting speaker nominates members for Sir Cowasj ..

PA acting speaker nominates members for Sir Cowasjee Institute

3 minutes ago
 Spanish Gov't to Approve Country's Participation i ..

Spanish Gov't to Approve Country's Participation in 4 EU Hydrogen Projects - San ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.