UrduPoint.com

Harsh EU Draft Report On Russia Reflects Crisis In Relations With Moscow - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 04:01 PM

Harsh EU Draft Report on Russia Reflects Crisis in Relations With Moscow - Lawmaker

The draft report on EU relations with Russia presented on Tuesday is not binding but nonetheless reflects the crisis in EU-Russian relations, member of the European Parliament of Germany's Greens, Sergey Lagodinsky, told Sputnik

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) The draft report on EU relations with Russia presented on Tuesday is not binding but nonetheless reflects the crisis in EU-Russian relations, member of the European Parliament of Germany's Greens, Sergey Lagodinsky, told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, members of the European Parliament called for strengthening the military potential to contain Russia and for imposing a broader range of sanctions against Moscow.

Lagodinsky said that the draft EU report is an indicator of the general political mood, it is not binding and it is unlikely to have any consequences, but it is nonetheless important since it demonstrates a "crisis in our bilateral relations."

Political groups represented in the European Parliament have tentatively agreed on the "tough" report prepared by former Lithuanian Prime Minister Andrius Kubilius on EU relations with Russia.

Apart from the strengthening of defense capabilities to deter Russia and expanding sanctions, the report also suggests that the EU should be prepared to refuse to recognize the State Duma elections, if Brussels decides that the 2021 parliamentary elections in Russia are fraudulent.

In July, the EU parliamentary committee on foreign affairs approved Kubilius' report. Its future will be decided at the parliament's plenary session underway in Strasbourg on September 13-16. The decisions of the European Parliament are not binding, they are only a recommendation for EU countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Parliament Germany Brussels Strasbourg July September From

Recent Stories

Latvia Launches Trains With Cars for Vaccinated Pa ..

Latvia Launches Trains With Cars for Vaccinated Passengers - Operator

2 minutes ago
 Head of Poland's Ruling Party Calls Polexit Specul ..

Head of Poland's Ruling Party Calls Polexit Speculations Propaganda

2 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology hosts webinar on ‘Rainfall Trends in UAE and Ar ..

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan name 12 for first ODI

Pakistan name 12 for first ODI

21 minutes ago
 Moscow Intends to Communicate With EU States Inter ..

Moscow Intends to Communicate With EU States Interested in Dialogue - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 ADFD to finance AED24 million modernisation of loc ..

ADFD to finance AED24 million modernisation of local Mauritania fishing port

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.