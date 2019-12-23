UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's Ambassador To US, Appointed Foreign Secretary - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 08:20 PM

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's Ambassador to US, Appointed Foreign Secretary - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's ambassador to US, will become the new Foreign Secretary, a source in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik on Monday.

A foreign secretary is the administrative leader of the ministry and the main adviser to the minister. At the moment, Vijay Keshav Gokhale serves in this position.

Related Topics

India

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Sri Lanka series opened new doors for re ..

21 seconds ago

Spanish Prosecution Wants EU Parliament to Waive P ..

25 seconds ago

Masood urges Muslim Ummah to unite for the cause o ..

18 minutes ago

Ahsan surpasses his leader Nawaz in loot and plund ..

14 minutes ago

Boeing CEO and Board Director Dennis Muilenburg Re ..

14 minutes ago

JI's leader conveys X'Mas felicitation to Christi ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.