MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Harsh Vardhan Shringla, India's ambassador to US, will become the new Foreign Secretary, a source in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs told Sputnik on Monday.

A foreign secretary is the administrative leader of the ministry and the main adviser to the minister. At the moment, Vijay Keshav Gokhale serves in this position.