Open Menu

Harsh Weather Kills Over 5 Mln Livestock In Mongolia

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Harsh weather kills over 5 mln livestock in Mongolia

ULAN BATOR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) More than 5 million head of livestock have perished in Mongolia so far this winter, due to extreme wintry weather known as "dzud," the country's State Emergency Commission (SEC) said Friday.

The dzud is a Mongolian term to describe a severely cold winter when a large number of livestock die because the ground is frozen or covered in snow.

As Mongolia saw much more snow than usual this winter, over 80 percent of its territory had been blanketed with snow up to 100 cm thick, according to the country's weather monitoring agency.

The amount of snow cover in Mongolia has so far decreased to around 60 percent, it said, adding that the country is expected to experience severe spring weather.

At the end of 2023, there were over 190,000 herder households in the country, and the number of their livestock stood at 64.7 million, according to the National Statistics Office

Related Topics

Weather Snow Mongolia Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforc ..

Pakistan Navy in a Joint Operation with Law Enforcement Agencies Seizes Worth 14 ..

2 hours ago
 First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next m ..

First solar eclipse of year 2024 will occur next month

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Mus ..

Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik

14 hours ago
 UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results

14 hours ago
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 ..

Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic

14 hours ago
 Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA Colleg ..

Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..

14 hours ago
 Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five

14 hours ago
 Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Ch ..

Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..

14 hours ago
 FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, i ..

FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment

14 hours ago
 India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ..

India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections

14 hours ago

More Stories From World