Harvard Declines to Accept Any COVID-19 Relief Funds Amid Criticism From Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2020) Harvard University in a statement said it would not accept any US coronavirus funding partly because politicians could undermine relief efforts by focusing on the institution's ties to the program.

US President Donald Trump this week urged the elite university to return more than $8 million of COVID-19 stimulus funding.

"There has been confusion in recent days about funds allocated to Harvard as part of the CARES Act. Like most colleges and universities, Harvard has been allocated funds as part of the CARES Act Higher education Emergency Relief Fund. Harvard did not apply for this support, nor has it requested, received or accessed these funds," Harvard said on Wednesday. "Harvard has decided not to seek or accept the funds allocated to it by statute.

"

Harvard said it worries that the intense focus by politicians - without mentioning Trump by name - and others on Harvard in connection with this program may undermine participation in a relief effort to help students and institutions whose financial challenges in the coming months may be most severe.

The university also said it will also ask the Department of Education to reallocate any money earmarked for Harvard to students with greater financial need.

Trump and other critics have called on Harvard and other leading US universities with large endowments to return coronavirus relief payments - in Harvard's case about $8.7 million - even though Harvard had yet to receive any money allocated in the CARES Act.