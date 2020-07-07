UrduPoint.com
Harvard Lets 40% Of Students Live On Campus, Requires COVID-19 Tests Every 3 Days

Tue 07th July 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Harvard University plans to allow all incoming freshman students to live on campus this fall as part of a plan to house 40 percent of its undergraduates in single-occupancy rooms with additional steps to protect students from the novel coronavirus, the university announced in a press release on Monday.

"We have worked closely with leading epidemiologists and medical experts to define an approach that we believe will protect the health and safety of our community, while also protecting our academic enterprise and providing students with the conditions they need to be successful academically," the release said.

All students living on campus will be required to sign a community compact agreeing to new health measures that include being tested for the novel coronavirus every three days, the release said.

Students who test positive will be isolated and cared for by medical professionals at Harvard University Health Services in quarantine accommodations being prepared for up to 250 individuals, the release the release also said.

Other measures including mandatory video training, participation in contract training and standard safety practices such as social distancing and wearing face masks, the release added.

Students unable to live on campus, especially second- and third-year students forced to study off campus for the full academic year will be offered two tuition-free courses next year at Harvard Summer school, according to the release.

