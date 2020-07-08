UrduPoint.com
Harvard, MIT Sue To Block US Deporting Foreign Students During Pandemic - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:30 PM

Harvard, MIT Sue to Block US Deporting Foreign Students During Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Two of the most prestigious universities in the United States, Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), sought court intervention to block a Trump administration order for foreign students to leave the country this fall unless they attend classes in-person instead of on line due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a joint press release on Wednesday.

"By all appearances, ICE's [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] decision reflects an effort by the Federal government to force universities to reopen in-person classes, which would require housing students in densely packed residential halls, notwithstanding the universities' judgment that it is neither safe nor educationally advisable to do so, and to force such a reopening when neither the students nor the universities have sufficient time to react to or address the additional risks to the health and safety of their communities," the release said.

The Harvard-MIT lawsuit filed in federal court seeks a temporary restraining order blocking enforcement of the ICE directive, as well as preliminary and permanent injunctive relief preventing the US government from enforcing the policy.

The ICE order on Monday coincided with the launch of a campaign by President Donald Trump to force all Primary and secondary US schools to hold in-person classes this fall - an effort punctuated by a day-long series of public events on Tuesday featuring education Secretary Betsy DeVos and other senior officials pressing state governors to re-open public schools.

The campaign comes at a time of an increase of the number of coronavirus cases in some parts of the United States prompting local officials to reintroduce restrictive measures.

Trump has recently blamed the media for ignoring the more important metric - the mortality date relative to the number of cases - and said the mortality rate in the United States is down tenfold while also noting that it is the lowest in the world.

