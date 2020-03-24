UrduPoint.com
Harvard President Says Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

Harvard President Says Tested Positive for Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow said on Tuesday he and his spouse, Adele Fleet Bacow, had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Earlier today, Adele and I learned that we tested positive for COVID-19," Bacow wrote in an internal communication to the Harvard community. "We started experiencing symptoms on Sunday”first coughs then fevers, chills, and muscle aches”and contacted our doctors on Monday. We were tested yesterday and just received the results a few minutes ago. We wanted to share this news with all of you as soon as possible," Bacow said in an email he circulated.

He said neither of them knew how they had contracted the coronavirus, adding that "far fewer people crossed our paths recently than is usually the case.

"

Bacow and his wife will now self-isolate for two weeks and all their close contacts over the past 14 days will be checked on by the Public Health Department, according to the email.

In an unprecedented move earlier this month, Harvard announced it would switch all classes to virtual instruction in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 among affiliates. Students were asked to vacate residence halls and those of them abroad for the spring break were asked to not return on campus.

